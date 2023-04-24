Oakland A’s Fans Process Team’s Impending Departure

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 26: Oakland Athletics fans watch a game with "Stay Oakland" sign hanging in a stand during the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics on August 26, 2021, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, CA.

For decades, a dedicated, but shrinking, contingent of Oakland A’s fans piled into the Coliseum season after season, banging on drums and sporting their green and yellow gear with pride. They did so despite the looming possibility that the team would depart. Now that team owners struck a deal to build a stadium in Las Vegas, scores of Oakland A’s fans are feeling stunned, dejected and hurt. The Vegas proposal comes after numerous failed attempts to find a new home in the Bay Area. We’ll talk about how fans are coping and what could happen next in the A’s long and complicated stadium saga.

Guests:

Ann Killion , sports columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

David Peters , member, Howard Terminal Community Benefits Agreement Steering Committee; founder, Black Liberation Walking Tour; 3rd generation West Oakland resident and lifelong Oakland A's fan

Melissa Lockard , senior editor and staff writer, The Athletic; founder, the Oakland Clubhouse - a blog that covered Oakland A's prospects; lifelong A's fan

Bryan Johansen , co-owner, Last Dive Bar - small business that makes Coliseum-inspired merchandise and puts on events to rally support to keep the A's in Oakland