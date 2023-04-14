KQED is a proud member of
Forum
Forum

How Women Pioneers of Bay Area Hip Hop Made Their Own Rules

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
headshots of hip-hop artists
Left: SUGA-T (courtesy of SUGA-T); Middle: The Conscious Daughters (Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns); Right: Mystic (Nastia Voynovskaya)

Until recently, a persistent narrative about women in hip-hop was that only one can succeed at any given time. But, that wasn’t how the Bay Area rolled, especially in the 1990s as the region’s hip-hop scene flourished. In the early decades of Bay Area rap, artists including Conscious Daughters, Suga T and Mystic established themselves as legends. They also built what they call a sisterhood: They recorded  songs together. They showed up for each other’s shows. And they helped their fellow female artists succeed in a cutthroat industry. We’ll talk with women who pioneered Bay Area rap and how they continue to influence the genre today.

Guests:

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts

Mandolyn "Mystic" Wind Ludlum, singer and rapper from the San Francisco Bay Area and former member of Digital Underground

Carla “CMG” Green, one half of The Conscious Daughters, an American female hip hop duo from the Bay Area

"SUGA-T" Tenina Stevens, rapper and singer from Vallejo, California. She is a founding member of The Click, a rap group that also includes her brothers E-40 and D-Shot and her cousin B-Legit. She is also an actress, speaker, business owner and nonprofit executive.

