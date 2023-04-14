How Women Pioneers of Bay Area Hip Hop Made Their Own Rules

Left: SUGA-T (courtesy of SUGA-T); Middle: The Conscious Daughters (Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns); Right: Mystic (Nastia Voynovskaya)

Left: SUGA-T (courtesy of SUGA-T); Middle: The Conscious Daughters (Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns); Right: Mystic (Nastia Voynovskaya)

Please try again

Until recently, a persistent narrative about women in hip-hop was that only one can succeed at any given time. But, that wasn’t how the Bay Area rolled, especially in the 1990s as the region’s hip-hop scene flourished. In the early decades of Bay Area rap, artists including Conscious Daughters, Suga T and Mystic established themselves as legends. They also built what they call a sisterhood: They recorded songs together. They showed up for each other’s shows. And they helped their fellow female artists succeed in a cutthroat industry. We’ll talk with women who pioneered Bay Area rap and how they continue to influence the genre today.

Guests:

Nastia Voynovskaya , associate editor, KQED Arts



Mandolyn "Mystic" Wind Ludlum , singer and rapper from the San Francisco Bay Area and former member of Digital Underground

Carla “CMG” Green , one half of The Conscious Daughters, an American female hip hop duo from the Bay Area

"SUGA-T" Tenina Stevens , rapper and singer from Vallejo, California. She is a founding member of The Click, a rap group that also includes her brothers E-40 and D-Shot and her cousin B-Legit. She is also an actress, speaker, business owner and nonprofit executive.