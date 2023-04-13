KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How A Movement To Support Gay Children Began with One Mom

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays)

Jeanne Manford was an elementary school teacher and hardly an activist. But she had a gay son, Morty, who she loved fiercely. In 1972, the two of them walked together in a New York City gay pride parade, and Manford held a sign that read “Parents of Gays: Unite In Support for Our Children.” It was a revolutionary act. At that time same-sex attraction was classified as a mental illness, and “homosexual acts” were illegal in 49 states. But Manford insisted on publicly loving and accepting her son, and with her husband Jules and son, she founded an organization inviting other parents to do the same. That organization, Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays or PFLAG celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. We look at the impact these families’ activism has had and we hear from you. What does it mean to support those you love? What does it take?

Guests:

Kathryn Schulz, staff writer, New Yorker. Schulz's most recent piece for the New Yorker, "How One Mother’s Love for Her Gay Son Started a Revolution," chronicles the founding of PFLAG. Schulz is also the author of "Lost & Found: A Memoir"

Avril Swan, granddaughter of PFLAG founder Jeanne Manford. Swan is a physician and practices in San Francisco

Lilith Rose, former executive director and current program director, San Francisco PFLAG chapter

Susan Thronson, board president, PFLAG

