Forum

New York Times Podcast ‘The Run-Up’ Takes Listeners Inside Political Parties

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
 (Hill Street Studios via Getty Images)

The 2024 presidential election is more than 18 months away. Yet it started months ago: not with Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s running again, but behind the scenes with the leaderships of the Republican and Democratic National Committees fighting it out amongst themselves for power and primacy. That’s the focus of the newest season of the New York Times’ podcast, “The Run-Up.”  Host Astead Herndon joins to talk about how party leadership is gearing up for the next election and what’s at stake. And we’ll hear from you: Does your political party and its leadership represent your views?

Guests:

Astead Herndon, national political reporter, New York Times

