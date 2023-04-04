KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-counter Sales

The FDA just approved the lifesaving overdose nasal spray Narcan for over-the-counter sales. More on efforts to curb the number of overdose related deaths, on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Poets on Why We Need Poetry Now

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 ((Top left to bottom right: Ayodele Nzinga by Beth LaBerge, Leticia del Toro via NPR, Tongo Eisen-Martin in 2021 by Christopher Michel, Lee Herrick by Curtis Messer, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo by Kenzie Allen))

When he was named San Francisco Poet Laureate in 2021, Tongo Eisen Martin said, “I want to push even further into places where poetry has not yet permeated.” He’s taken poetry to youth in homeless shelters, group homes and psych wards. Using poetry as a means to bring power, beauty and truth to more people is a goal that unites several poets and poet laureates joining Forum to mark the beginning of National Poetry Month. Forum wants to celebrate your favorite contemporary poets and find out how poetry shows up in your life. Join us for a conversation with poets about poetry.

Guests:

Tongo Eisen-Martin , San Francisco Poet Laureate

Dr. Ayodele Nzinga, Artistic Director, The Lower Bottom Playaz - artist, activist and Poet Laureate of Oakland

Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, poet and author of the poetry collection, "Cenzontle" and the memoir, "Children of the Land"

Leticia del Toro, poet and educator - recently released the collection of poems, “All We Are Told Not to Touch”

Lee Herrick , Poet Laureate of California

Sponsored