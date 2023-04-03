KQED is a proud member of
Mixed! Professor Reginald Daniel on Family History, Multiracial Identity

We continue our series Mixed: Stories from Mixed Race Californians. KQED’s Sasha Khokha and Marisa Lagos interview Reginald Daniel, a UC Santa Barbara professor who taught the longest running college course on multiracial identity in the nation. He helped hundreds of students grapple with their own family histories and broader concepts of racial identity. From a young age, he also butted heads with his own family over questions of race. Born to a Black family in the segregated South, he questioned his own heritage, which included white ancestors. Those questions made his family deeply uncomfortable. Daniel died suddenly last fall, shortly after our interview. see more
Forum

What It Will Take to Transform California’s Most Notorious Prison into a Scandinavian Style Rehabilitation Center

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
SAN QUENTIN, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: An exterior view of San Quentin State Prison on June 29, 2020 in San Quentin, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Quentin is the oldest and most notorious prison in California. It’s home to the largest death row in the nation, housing infamous criminals including Charles Manson. But Governor Gavin Newsom has a new vision for the institution, renamed the “San Quentin Rehabilitation Center”. Under his plan the nearly 550 condemned inmates would move to other maximum security facilities in the state. With a proposed initial infusion of $20 million San Quentin would aim to increase its rehabilitation programming 10 fold and  incorporate methods used in Scandinavian countries to normalize life, emphasize support over punishment and prepare inmates for their eventual return to society.  Forum talks about the governor’s transformative vision and the challenges in making it happen.

Guests:

Anita Chabria, columnist, Los Angeles Times

Tinisch Hollins, executive director, Californians for Safety and Justice; co-founder, SF Black Wall Street; Vice Chair, SF African-Americans Reparations Advisory Committee

Thanh Tran, policy associate, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

