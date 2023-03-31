KQED is a proud member of
Laurel Braitman’s ‘Epic Journey Through Loss to Love’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Laurel Braitman (Lauren Tabak)

When Laurel Braitman’s father died, after more than a decade at battle with a rare bone cancer, she was a teenager, just finishing up high school. It wasn’t until about two decades later, when she was 36, that she found herself asking if could join a grief group for kids. She ended up volunteering as one of the grief counselors, launching a wide and varied quest to understand, and heal,  from the trauma of her father’s death that she chronicles in her memoir, “What Looks Like Bravery: An Epic Journey Through Loss to Love”.

Guests:

Laurel Braitman, author, "What Looks Like Bravery: An Epic Journey Through Loss to Love," and NYT bestseller, "Animal Madness;" director of writing and storytelling, Stanford School of Medicine's Medicine and the Muse Program

