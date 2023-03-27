Journalist and Musician Ari Shapiro Recounts 'A Life Spent Listening'

Ari Shapiro has been the host of NPR's "All Things Considered" since 2015 and has reported from all over the world, including Iraq, Ukraine and Israel. His journalism has won him many accolades, including two Edward R. Murrow awards – one for his reporting on Breonna Taylor and another for his coverage of asylum policies on the US-Mexico border. On top of that, he’s a singer and member of the band Pink Martini. We’ll talk to Shapiro about how his life and work intertwine and explore his new memoir "The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening."