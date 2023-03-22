KQED is a proud member of
Early Treatment Is Crucial for Psychosis; Why is it So Hard to Get?

Each year in the United States, roughly 100,000 young adults experience a psychotic episode including hearing voices or hallucinations. Treating those episodes early on can prevent some of the worst outcomes of mental illness such as homelessness or not being able to hold down a job. The National Institute of Mental Health has outlined what experts call a “gold standard” for early treatment of psychosis, but access to that care is often unavailable or not covered by insurance. We talk about why it’s so hard for psychosis patients to receive the care they need and what we can do about it. see more
Bomb Cyclone Causes Major Damage Across the Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
a downed tree and caution tape on a street.
Downed tree on Bryant Street, San Francsico during the bomb cyclone, March 21, 2023. (Danny Skarka)

If you felt like your house might blow away yesterday, you aren't alone. The storm that battered the Bay Area Tuesday was stronger and more destructive than weather services forecasted. Blisteringly high winds toppled trees and tore down power lines. Rain, which was also heavier than anticipated, soaked waterlogged soil, causing floods that have closed down roads. Thousands remain without power. We'll talk with meteorologist Gerry Diaz about where this latest storm came from and why it was so ferocious.

Guests:

Gerry Díaz, newsroom meteorologist, San Francisco Chronicle

