All Things Considered
All Things Considered
All You Can Eat: The Bay Area’s Hip-Hop Food Hustles

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Vegan Mob in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The Bay Area has a storied hip hop legacy. We’ve also got a legendary food scene. Maybe it’s natural that these two core components of the Bay Area would find each other. In our latest edition of All You Can Eat, our series on Bay Area food cultures with KQED food editor Luke Tsai, we’ll talk about Bay Area rappers in the food world. E-40 is selling ice cream and pre-packaged burritos, Larry June has a boba company and Don Toriano is lining up customers at his Vegan Mob barbecue spots. We talk Bay Area Hip Hop Food Hustles.

Guests:

Alan Chazaro, food reporter, KQED - He is also a rapper and educator

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts and Culture

Droop E, Goon with the Spoon, E-40's son

Clyde Carson, Oakland rapper, co-owner of Hyphy Juice

Don Toriano, rapper; owner, Vegan Mob

