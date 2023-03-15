The Bay Area has a storied hip hop legacy. We’ve also got a legendary food scene. Maybe it’s natural that these two core components of the Bay Area would find each other. In our latest edition of All You Can Eat, our series on Bay Area food cultures with KQED food editor Luke Tsai, we’ll talk about Bay Area rappers in the food world. E-40 is selling ice cream and pre-packaged burritos, Larry June has a boba company and Don Toriano is lining up customers at his Vegan Mob barbecue spots. We talk Bay Area Hip Hop Food Hustles.
All You Can Eat: The Bay Area’s Hip-Hop Food Hustles
Vegan Mob in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Guests:
Alan Chazaro, food reporter, KQED - He is also a rapper and educator
Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts and Culture
Droop E, Goon with the Spoon, E-40's son
Clyde Carson, Oakland rapper, co-owner of Hyphy Juice
Don Toriano, rapper; owner, Vegan Mob
