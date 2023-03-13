KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Forum

Remembering Legendary Disability Rights Activist Judy Heumann

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Judy Heumann, new acting director of DC's new Department of Disability Services in her office.  (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Judith Heumann,  known as the mother of the disability rights movement, died last week at the age of 75. Heumann’s activism and leadership in Berkeley’s pioneering disability rights movement included the “504 sit-in,” a 26-day occupation of San Francisco’s federal building that eventually led to the passage of the Americans with Disability Act.  Heumann used a wheelchair following a childhood case of polio, and when she tried to attend school, the administration denied her as “a fire hazard.” Heumann went on to work with the Clinton and Obama administrations as well as the World Bank on issues of accessibility. We’ll talk with disability rights advocates who knew her about her legacy, and where the movement is headed going forward.

Guests:

Sandy Ho, philanthropist; founder, Disability and Intersectionality Summit

Yomi Sachiko Wrong, Oakland-based disability justice activist, dreamer

James LeBrecht, filmmaker, "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution"

Arlene Mayerson, directing attorney, Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF)

