Enrollment Grows Despite Housing Crunch at California Colleges and Universities

BERKELEY, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Homeless tents are seen in People's Park from this drone view in Berkeley, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

UC Berkeley plans to keep fighting to build a dorm for more than 1,000 students on People’s Park, a university-owned site that is known as a haven for unhoused people and social justice movements. A state appellate court stopped the project and called for the university to revise its environmental impact report, looking more closely at noise impacts from students. The legal saga over the dorm illustrates a predicament many of the state’s colleges and universities face: a dire need to house a growing number of students amid community opposition to new housing. We’ll talk about why it’s so hard to build student housing in California.

Guests:

Su Jin Jez , CEO, California Competes - a nonpartisan policy and research organization focused on the intersection of higher education, equity, and the economy.

Bill Fulton , urban planner, William Fulton Group; author, "Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us to Connect and Innovate"

Ryan Loyola , student, UC Santa Cruz

Katie Lauer , Berkeley news reporter, The Mercury News