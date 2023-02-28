KQED is a proud member of
Surprise Disputes

No one likes getting hit with a surprise medical bill. And they should be on the way out after the No Surprises Act took effect a year ago. But the disputes over surprise bills aren’t quite over yet.see more
Preserving Your Family Recipes with the Authors Behind ‘The Woks of Life,’ a Chinese American Cookbook

Alexis Madrigal
Bill, Judy, and daughters Sarah & Kaitlin (via The Woks of Life, Culinary Genealogy website)

“Food was a life raft that connected our families to where we came from, “ writes Judy Leung  in the new cookbook, “The Woks of Life.” Her daughters, Sarah and Kaitlin  grew up loving their parents’ Chinese cooking but when they moved out of the house, they realized that they had no idea how to cook their family favorites. There were no written recipes or helpful YouTube videos. So the women started a blog, “The Woks of Life,” which is now a cookbook, to document their family’s patrimony of recipes. We’ll talk to the Leungs, as part of our All You Can Eat series with KQED food editor Luke Tsai, and hear from you: What’s a family recipe you wish you had in writing?

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Kaitlin Leung, Co-author, "The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family

Sarah Leung, Co-author, "Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family

Reyna Maldonado, Owner, La Guerreras Kitchen

