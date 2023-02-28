Does Palo Alto Represent Everything That Is Wrong about Capitalism?

“Palo Alto is nice,” begins Malcolm Harris in his new book, aptly named “Palo Alto.” But according to Harris, Palo Alto, where he grew up, is also a microcosm for much of what is wrong with capitalism and the California Dream. Charting the history of the town from its founding to the present day, Harris looks at the impact Stanford University, Republican politics, unions and the tech industry have had on the town that has become synonymous with astronomical home prices and venture capital. We’ll talk to Harris and hear from you: Does Palo Alto represent a dream gone awry?