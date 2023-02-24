The Radical Act of Leisure Celebrated in “Resting Our Eyes” Art Exhibit

Relaxing might not seem like a radical act, but it is for Black women, according to the curators of “Resting Our Eyes,” a new exhibit at the Institute of Contemporary Art in San Francisco. Pulling together artists from a variety of mediums, the exhibit celebrates how Black women find liberation through rest, leisure, and adornment. Photographs, video, and mixed media works create a visual vocabulary for how Black women have used these forms of self-expression to combat oppression for generations. We’ll talk with the curators as well as contributing artists about the art in the exhibition and why rest is not a luxury, but a necessity. What does rest mean to you?