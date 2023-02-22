KQED is a proud member of
Forum

It’s Me. Hi. I’m the Imposter, It’s Me.

Lesley McClurg
at 9:00 AM
In the 1970s, two female professors at Oberlin College coined the phrase “imposter phenomenon” to capture that feeling of intense self doubt and fear of being discovered as a fraud in the workplace. Their published paper on the topic has since spawned an industry of seminars, self-help, and empowerment. And while today, it feels like everyone suffers from “imposter syndrome,” some experts argue that people should not be saddled with a deficit model that labels them as “imposters.”  We’ll talk about imposter syndrome and hear from you: Have you ever felt like a fraud?

Guests:

Jodi-Ann Burey, writer and speaker - Burey is the co-author, of the Harvard Business Review article "Stop Telling Women They Have Imposter Syndrome"

Leslie Jamison, author and essayist - Jamison wrote the recent New Yorker article "Not Fooling Anyone" about imposter syndrome. She is also the author of "The Empathy Exams" and an essay collection, "Make It Scream, Make It Burn," among other books.

Dr. Lisa Orbe-Austin, psychologist - Orbe-Austin is the co-author of "Own Your Greatness: Overcome Imposter Syndrome, Beat Self-Doubt, and Succeed in Life.

