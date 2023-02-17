KQED is a proud member of
Forum

For Love Or For Money: How to Make Life’s Biggest Decisions

Lesley McClurg
at 9:00 AM
Abby Davisson and Myra Strober (Allison Busch)

Many of life’s very biggest decisions – should I quit my job? Should we move in together? Is it time to get pregnant? Divorce? Retire? – are at the crossroads of money and love.  We don’t learn how to navigate either in school.  Unless you happened to take labor economist Myra Strober’s class on work and family at Stanford. Now she and one of her former students, Abby Davidson,  have written a book about how to approach life’s biggest quandaries. We talk with Strober and Davidson about “Money and Love: An Intelligent Roadmap for Life’s Biggest Decisions”.

Guests:

Myra Strober, coauthor, "Money and Love;" labor economist and Professor Emerita at the School of Education and Professor Emerita of Economics, the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University

Abby Davisson, coauthor, "Money and Love;" a social innovation leader and career development expert

