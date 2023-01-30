KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Keeping the Lights on in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has put constant pressure on the country's energy grid, and the U.S. is trying to help keep the lights on. But the needed equipment is a tough delivery.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Making Sense of the Job Market Amid Massive Tech Layoffs

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (kieferpix via Getty Images)

Major Bay Area employers including Salesforce, Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta have all cut thousands of workers in the last few months. The headlines are startling, but economists say the job market remains in relatively good shape. Unemployment in California hovers near 4 percent down from 16 percent in April 2020, and many industries are still experiencing a worker shortage. Forum talks about layoffs, the  job market and what could happen next.

Guests:

Jennie Brand, professor of sociology and statistics, director of the California Center for Population Research and co-director of the Center for Social Statistics, Department of Sociology, University of California, Los Angeles

Kathryn Minshew, CEO and founder, The Muse, a career platform, and Fairygodboss, a career community for women

Sinem Buber, lead economist, ZipRecruiter - online employment marketplace

Parul Koul, software engineer, Google; executive chair, Alphabet Workers Union

Sponsored