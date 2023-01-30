Making Sense of the Job Market Amid Massive Tech Layoffs

Please try again

Major Bay Area employers including Salesforce, Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta have all cut thousands of workers in the last few months. The headlines are startling, but economists say the job market remains in relatively good shape. Unemployment in California hovers near 4 percent down from 16 percent in April 2020, and many industries are still experiencing a worker shortage. Forum talks about layoffs, the job market and what could happen next.

Guests:

Jennie Brand , professor of sociology and statistics, director of the California Center for Population Research and co-director of the Center for Social Statistics, Department of Sociology, University of California, Los Angeles

Kathryn Minshew , CEO and founder, The Muse, a career platform, and Fairygodboss, a career community for women

Sinem Buber , lead economist, ZipRecruiter - online employment marketplace

Parul Koul , software engineer, Google; executive chair, Alphabet Workers Union