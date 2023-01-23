KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Parchester Village: Remembering a Thriving Community for Black Excellence

We feature a Bay Curious story from KQED’s Ariana Proehl about a 1950s housing development in Richmond, built with the intention of being an integrated community. Parchester Village was one of the first of its kind in the state, and even though the vision didn’t pan out completely, Parchester is remembered by residents as a thriving community for Black excellence, joy and connection. We explore the history and legacy of this community. Plus, a talk with Nikki High, who is opening a new bookstore in Pasadena called Octavia’s Bookshelf, named for Pasadena’s own Octavia Butler. Nikki High plans to only carry authors of color and hopes the store will become a gathering space to celebrate the Black community. see more
Forum

Migrant 'Parole' and President Biden's Approach to the Southern U.S. Border

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the US Border Patrol as they walk along the US-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023.

This month, the Biden Administration began allowing migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to seek “parole” to enter the United States and stay temporarily. The move is seen as a way to alleviate the numbers of people showing up at the nation’s southern border hoping to seek asylum. Immigration rights advocates have been disappointed by Biden’s lack of sweeping reforms or policy changes, and for leaving policies from the Trump administration in place. We check in on the situation along the border and Biden’s efforts on immigration policy.

Guests:

Hamed Aleaziz, immigration reporter, L.A. Times

Tyche Hendricks, senior editor covering immigration, KQED

Salvador Rivera, correspondent based in San Diego, BorderReport.com

