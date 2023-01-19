KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is well known for his TV roles. But he's also a director, stage actor and now – a Grammy-nominated poet. Warner, on his latest spoken word album, on All Things Considered.
Forum

How Does San Francisco Spend $14 Billion Annually?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco City Hall building (Peter Unger via Getty Images)

San Francisco has just 815,000 residents. But its annual budget is nearly $14 billion. The budget covers the operations of both the city and county of San Francisco, and half of that is money earmarked for the airport, port, Muni, and public utilities, among other enterprise agencies. But that leaves nearly $7 billion in General Fund money for a city with less than a million people. And, the city is projecting a $728 million deficit over the next two years. Where does the money go and does San Francisco’s budget reflect the value of its citizens? We’ll talk about the budget, the looming deficit, and the financial state of San Francisco, which has had one of the slowest economic recoveries from the pandemic in the nation.

Guests:

Jim Wunderman, President and CEO, Bay Area Council - A regional business-sponsored public policy group

JD Morris, City Hall reporter, SF Chronicle

Michelle Allersma, director, San Francisco Controller's Office Budget and Analysis Division

