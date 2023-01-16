Forum from the Archives: Germany Has Created Monuments to Remember the Sins of its History. Could America?

A rose is placed on a plaque detailing the transport dates and destinations of Jews sent from Berlin to various concentration camps between 1942 and 1944, at the Platform 17 (Gleis 17) memorial, next to the Gruenewald S-Bahn station in Berlin on January 23, 2020. - By the end of the Second World War Some 50.000 Jews were deported from this platform. World leaders are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp on January 27, 2020. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)