KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Climate Focus

The global deadline to get to zero emissions is 2050, which feels like it's a long way away. All Things Considered on how to get our brains to focus on climate goals – now. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Food Assistance Programs Struggle As Demand Soars

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Food being provided by the San Francisco Food Bank. November 20, 2007. (Photo by Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Food banks and meal delivery programs are straining to meet the needs of Bay Area residents as costs rise and support dwindles. In Alameda County, an estimated one in four residents deal with food insecurity compared with 1 in five before the pandemic. We’ll talk about hunger in the Bay Area and  the challenges faced by food assistance programs.

Guests:

Regi Young, executive director, Alameda County Community Food Bank

Dana Cronin, freelance reporter - Cronin wrote the recent piece "‘It’s Not Enough.’ SNAP Recipients Struggle Amid High Food Prices" for Civil Eats

Jim Oswald, director of marketing and communications, Meals on Wheels

Sponsored