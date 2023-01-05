Food banks and meal delivery programs are straining to meet the needs of Bay Area residents as costs rise and support dwindles. In Alameda County, an estimated one in four residents deal with food insecurity compared with 1 in five before the pandemic. We’ll talk about hunger in the Bay Area and the challenges faced by food assistance programs.
Food Assistance Programs Struggle As Demand Soars
Food being provided by the San Francisco Food Bank. November 20, 2007. (Photo by Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)
Guests:
Regi Young, executive director, Alameda County Community Food Bank
Dana Cronin, freelance reporter - Cronin wrote the recent piece "‘It’s Not Enough.’ SNAP Recipients Struggle Amid High Food Prices" for Civil Eats
Jim Oswald, director of marketing and communications, Meals on Wheels
