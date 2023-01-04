KQED is a proud member of
Changing Schools

For more than a century, Native American boarding schools were sites of violence against indigenous people. How Native educators and students are working to change that, on All Things Considered. see more
Forum

Another Massive Rain Storm Poised to Drench the Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Gerald French via Getty Images)

Last week’s record setting rains downed trees, flooded streets, and damaged numerous homes and businesses. Now our region is bracing for another massive storm that promises to re-drench the state’s coastal areas and dump even more heaps of snow on the Sierra Nevada. The National Weather Service issued a warning on Monday that this is “truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously.” We’ll talk about what you can do to get ready and what all this precipitation means for California’s ongoing drought.

Guests:

Daniel Swain, climate scientist, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and The Nature Conservancy of California

Brian Garcia, warning coordination meteorologist, National Weather Service SF Bay Area/Monterey

Gerry Diaz, newsroom meterologist, SF Chronicle

