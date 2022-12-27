Forum from the Archives: Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ New Memoir Explores Amnesia, Family History and Ghosts

In her new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” Ingrid Rojas Contreras tells the story of a journey she took with her mother to her native Colombia to exhume her grandfather’s remains. She intricately weaves family histories involving her curandero grandfather, her mother who could appear in two places at once and her own magical inheritance sparked by a bout of amnesia. Rojas Contreras, who now calls the Bay Area home, joins us to talk about infusing magic into storytelling and how memory is both a burden and a treasure.

This segment originally aired Aug. 8.