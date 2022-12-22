How to Manage Holiday Stress

The holidays can bring joy but also immense stress, as we host complicated family gatherings or worry about affording gifts or long for loved ones who have passed. But stress doesn’t have to dampen the spirit of the season. UCSF psychiatry professor Elissa Epel has studied stress, its effects and how to turn a stressful life into one of regenerative joy. We’ll talk with Epel about her new book “The Stress Prescription” and get tips on managing stress, especially during the holidays.