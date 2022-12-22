KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Hotel Robots

In 2022, travel came back, but hotel workers did not. Why hotels are now skipping room cleanings and investing in robots.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How to Manage Holiday Stress

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Holiday stress (Danilo Andjus via Getty Images)

The holidays can bring joy but also immense stress, as we host complicated family gatherings or worry about affording gifts or long for loved ones who have passed.  But stress doesn’t have to dampen the spirit of the season. UCSF psychiatry professor Elissa Epel has studied stress, its effects and how to turn a stressful life into one of regenerative joy. We’ll talk with Epel about her new book “The Stress Prescription” and get tips on managing stress, especially during the holidays.

Guests:

Elissa Epel, professor and vice chair, Department of Psychiatry, UCSF; author, "The Stress Prescription"

Sponsored