The Books You Turned to in 2022

When people say publishing is a dying industry, Brad Johnson begs to differ. East Bay Booksellers, which Johnson owns, had its best sales in the store’s history during the past two years. So, it’s fair to say that in some pockets of the world, and particularly in Oakland, books are very much still a thing. And, as the world opened up, people are not only enjoying solitary reading time, but have returned to filling seats at literary readings and in-person book festivals. As the year comes to a close, we’ll talk to booksellers like Johnson, critics and writers about the books that we couldn’t put down. Share your top book recommendation from 2022 via email to forum@kqed.org or leave us a voice memo at 415 553 3300.

Guests:

Brad Johnson , owner of East Bay Booksellers in Oakland

Anita Felicelli , editor, Alta Journal‘s California Book Club - She serves as 2022-2023 fiction chair on the board of the National Book Critics Circle. Her books include "Chimerica: A Novel" and the short story collection "Love Songs for a Lost Continent"

Vauhini Vara , author of "The Immortal King Rao," former business editor at NewYorker.com and former reporter for the Wall Street Journal in San Francisco

Carlos Lozada , opinion columnist, New York Times - and author of “What Were We Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History of the Trump Era” and former nonfiction book critic at The Washington Post.