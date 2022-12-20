KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Trying the Four-day Week

The U.K. just ended its six-month trial of a four-day work week. And while results won’t be published until February, the firms that tried it are saying what a success it was.see more
Forum

Have a Loaf of Bread Past Its Best By Date? It’s Still Edible

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
 (Highwaystarz-Photography via Getty Images)

It’s tempting to discard a carton of milk or a loaf of bread once it’s passed its “best by” date. But that “expiration” date only means that food is no longer at its freshest – it’s still perfectly safe to eat. Every year, Americans toss millions of pounds of edible food into landfills, contributing to climate change and exacerbating food insecurity issues. We’ll talk with food waste experts about how to interpret expiration dates and make the most of the surplus in our food system.

Guests:

Dana Gunders, executive director, ReFED - and author of the "Waste Free Kitchen Handbook"

Yasmin Tayag, staff writer, The Atlantic

Diana Lara, executive director, Food Finders

