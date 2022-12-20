It’s tempting to discard a carton of milk or a loaf of bread once it’s passed its “best by” date. But that “expiration” date only means that food is no longer at its freshest – it’s still perfectly safe to eat. Every year, Americans toss millions of pounds of edible food into landfills, contributing to climate change and exacerbating food insecurity issues. We’ll talk with food waste experts about how to interpret expiration dates and make the most of the surplus in our food system.
Have a Loaf of Bread Past Its Best By Date? It’s Still Edible
(Highwaystarz-Photography via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dana Gunders, executive director, ReFED - and author of the "Waste Free Kitchen Handbook"
Yasmin Tayag, staff writer, The Atlantic
Diana Lara, executive director, Food Finders
