Is 'Trauma Dumping' the New TMI? Navigating the Shifting Conventions Around What’s OK to Share

Back when there was no TikTok, Instagram or social media, there was a concept known as “polite conversation” that defined what you could or should say in public. Now, many people feel freer to share stories about their lives. But has it gone too far? Where is the line between bringing our authentic selves into a conversation and “trauma dumping?” We’ll talk about why and how norms surrounding what’s okay to share have shifted and how to manage them.