Marketplace
Marketplace

Economics’ #MeToo Moment

The field of economics is having a #MeToo moment, as women come forward with their stories of harassment and sexism. A look at what’s going on in the profession, and where the movement might be headed. see more
Forum

Is 'Trauma Dumping' the New TMI? Navigating the Shifting Conventions Around What’s OK to Share

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Back when there was no TikTok, Instagram or social media, there was a concept known as “polite conversation” that defined what you could or should say in public. Now, many people feel freer to share stories about their lives. But has it gone too far? Where is the line between bringing our authentic selves into a conversation and “trauma dumping?” We’ll talk about why and how norms surrounding what’s okay to share have shifted and how to manage them.

Guests:

Thea Monyee, Licensed marriage and family therapist, Founder - MarleyAyo, a creative wellness consulting company.

Michael Waters, Freelance journalist, Waters wrote recent Atlantic article "The Decline of Etiquette and the Rise of 'Boundaries.'"

