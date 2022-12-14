Bake Your Way Through the Holidays

Please try again

It’s the holiday season and, for some of us, it’s best spent lightly dusted in flour and sprinkles. We’re talking about holiday baking: gingerbread, buche de noel, rugelach, stollen, buñuelos, and piles and piles of sugar cookies. What’s your favorite holiday dessert to make, eat or give as a gift?

Guests:

Anna Voloshyna , chef, blogger and culinary instructor, author of "Budmo! Recipes from a Ukrainian Kitchen"

Jessica Battilana , staff editor, King Arthur Baking Company, author of the cookbook "Repertoire: All The Recipes You Need"

Esteban Castillo , foodblogger and author of the cookbook "Chicano Bakes: Recipes for Mexican Pan Dulce, Tamales, and My Favorite Desserts"