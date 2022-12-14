KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Flexible Work, Longer Travel

TSA data shows that people are traveling over longer periods during the holidays – as remote work has offered more flexibility in how people plan vacations. What does mixing business and leisure look like?see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Bake Your Way Through the Holidays

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Dina Belenko via Getty Images)

It’s the holiday season and, for some of us, it’s best spent lightly dusted in flour and sprinkles.  We’re talking about holiday baking: gingerbread, buche de noel, rugelach, stollen, buñuelos, and piles and piles of sugar cookies. What’s your favorite holiday dessert to make, eat or give as a gift?

Guests:

Anna Voloshyna, chef, blogger and culinary instructor, author of "Budmo! Recipes from a Ukrainian Kitchen"

Jessica Battilana, staff editor, King Arthur Baking Company, author of the cookbook "Repertoire: All The Recipes You Need"

Esteban Castillo, foodblogger and author of the cookbook "Chicano Bakes: Recipes for Mexican Pan Dulce, Tamales, and My Favorite Desserts"

Sponsored