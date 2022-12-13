KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Songs and Artists That Captured Your Ears and Hearts in 2022

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Kseniya Starkova via Getty Images)

The end of the year invariably means lists upon lists of best-ofs.. “Best music” could mean songs you kept on repeat,  those best-selling tracks you couldn’t avoid, or the tunes that touched your heart in ways nothing else could. For some, it was the mega-hits such as Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Pregunto,” Harry Styles’ “As it Was” or Beyonce’s “Break My Soul.” For other listeners, it was local stars like Zyah Belle, Mistah F.A.B. or Brijean. We’ll take a beat to appreciate the music that tickled our eardrums in 2022.

Guests:

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts

Suzy Exposito, music reporter, Los Angeles Times

Adrian Spinelli, new music columnist, San Francisco Chronicle; staff writer, Uproxx

