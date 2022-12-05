KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Get to Know Four New Bay Area Mayors

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Richmond mayor-elect Eduardo Martinez sits along the Bay Trail at the South Richmond Marshes on April 7, 2022. (Beth LaBerge)

What do a retired teacher, a wetland scientist, former investigative reporter and a scout leader have in common? They are all part of the next wave of local leadership stepping in as mayors of four Bay Area cities. We’ll talk with the mayor-elects  of Richmond, Martinez, Belmont and Fairfield about the perspectives they bring on housing, public transit, climate change, and other critical issues.

Guests:

Brianne Zorn, current city councilmember and mayor-elect, Martinez

Eduardo Martinez, mayor-elect, Richmond

Catherine "Cat" Moy, mayor-elect, Fairfield

Julia Mates, mayor, Belmont

