What do a retired teacher, a wetland scientist, former investigative reporter and a scout leader have in common? They are all part of the next wave of local leadership stepping in as mayors of four Bay Area cities. We’ll talk with the mayor-elects of Richmond, Martinez, Belmont and Fairfield about the perspectives they bring on housing, public transit, climate change, and other critical issues.
Get to Know Four New Bay Area Mayors
Richmond mayor-elect Eduardo Martinez sits along the Bay Trail at the South Richmond Marshes on April 7, 2022. (Beth LaBerge)
Guests:
Brianne Zorn, current city councilmember and mayor-elect, Martinez
Eduardo Martinez, mayor-elect, Richmond
Catherine "Cat" Moy, mayor-elect, Fairfield
Julia Mates, mayor, Belmont
