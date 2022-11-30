Chef Tanya Holland’s new cookbook – like her family – is rooted in the people and the food of the historical migration from the South to the West. Holland, legendary for her former West Oakland soul food restaurant Brown Sugar Kitchen, weaves recipes with stories of California’s Black culinary pioneers and food industry entrepreneurs in her new cookbook, “California Soul: Recipes from a Culinary Journey West”. We talk with her about the stories that food holds and her California Soul.
Tanya Holland’s 'California Soul' Celebrates the Food and Stories of the Great Migration
Tanya Holland ( Image courtesy of Tanya Holland)
Guests:
Tanya Holland, author, "California Soul" and "Brown Sugar Kitchen: New-Style, Down-Home Recipes from Sweet West Oakland;" host, "Tanya's Kitchen Table" on the Oprah Winfrey Network; owner and executive chef, Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland
