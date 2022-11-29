KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How the Climate Crisis is Changing the Bay Area Bird Population

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
USA, California, San Francisco, Heron in rocky creek (Viara Mileva via Getty Images)

The San Francisco Bay is the largest estuary in Western North America and a key link in the 4,000-mile Pacific Flyway, one of the primary migratory routes used by birds to move north and south across the continent. It’s a place where birds come to rest and refuel for their long trip, or breed and nest the next generation. But in the span of a few human generations, 90% of California’s wetlands have disappeared to development and agriculture, endangering migrating and local birds. Now drought and sea level rise are further diminishing important bird habitats. As climate change becomes a bigger threat to the Bay Area’s local and migratory birds, scientists and conservationists work to help habitats adapt to climate change to ensure bird’s futures. We’ll talk to bird and conservation experts about how the Bay Area’s bird population has changed, what it means for the environment, for us, and what can be done about it.

Guests:

Steven Beissinger, Professor of Conservation Biology, UC Berkeley

Andrea Jones, Director of Bird Conservation, Audubon California

