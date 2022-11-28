In less than a month, crypto-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried went from industry leader to pariah. His cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy, with the filings listing more than one million creditors impacted. The formerly $32 billion dollar company is now the target of investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department; Bankman-Fried is facing public scrutiny amid allegations of fraud. We’ll talk about the allegations against Bankman-Fried, where the crypto market stands and what we can learn from this moment.
What Does FTX’s Downfall Mean for the Crypto Industry?
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration a notice warning against deposits, and that FTX is currently unable to process withdrawals, is displayed on a screen on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Guests:
Margaret O'Mara, historian of the modern United States, University of Washington
Hilary Allen, professor of law, American University
