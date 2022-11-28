KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplaceHalf-hour weekday business news magazine.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Does FTX’s Downfall Mean for the Crypto Industry?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration a notice warning against deposits, and that FTX is currently unable to process withdrawals, is displayed on a screen on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In less than a month, crypto-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried went from industry leader to pariah. His cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy, with the filings listing more than one million creditors impacted. The formerly $32 billion dollar company is now the target of investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department; Bankman-Fried is facing public scrutiny amid allegations of fraud. We’ll talk about the allegations against Bankman-Fried, where the crypto market stands and what we can learn from this moment.

Guests:

Margaret O'Mara, historian of the modern United States, University of Washington

Hilary Allen, professor of law, American University

Sponsored