For today’s show we need you to dig into your memory and put yourself in your own shoes. Does your adult self recognize yourself as a child? Can you empathize? Are you still that person or have you changed? Do you feel integrated as a person or is your former self a stranger? In his article “Are You the Same Person You Used to Be?" Ideas editor for The New Yorker, Joshua Rothman, explores how much of our personality is set from childhood, and the varied relationships we have with our younger selves.