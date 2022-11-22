Anxiety is on the Rise. What Does That Mean — and How Do We Deal with It?

As a country, America is experiencing a powerful wave of anxiety. Almost 80 percent of psychologists say the number of anxiety disorders in their patients has increased since the onset of the pandemic, per a recent survey from the American Psychological Association. And according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 7 million Americans suffer from generalized anxiety disorder. The factors at play vary widely between individuals, and experts say there’s no one treatment that works for everyone. We’ll talk about the latest research on clinical anxiety and solutions for managing it, from cognitive behavioral therapy to pharmaceuticals.