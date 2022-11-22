KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Anxiety is on the Rise. What Does That Mean — and How Do We Deal with It?

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
As a country, America is experiencing a powerful wave of anxiety. Almost 80 percent of psychologists say the number of anxiety disorders in their patients has increased since the onset of the pandemic, per a recent survey from the American Psychological Association. And according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 7 million Americans suffer from generalized anxiety disorder. The factors at play vary widely between individuals, and experts say there’s no one treatment that works for everyone. We’ll talk about the latest research on clinical anxiety and solutions for managing it, from cognitive behavioral therapy to pharmaceuticals.

Guests:

Stefan G. Hofmann, Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Boston University

Andrea Petersen, health reporter, The Wall Street Journal - and author, "On Edge: A Journey through Anxiety"

