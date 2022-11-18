KQED is a proud member of
Meredith Whittaker's Signal And A Progressive Vision For Tech

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
What happens when an outspoken critic of the technology industry finds herself at the helm of one of the largest messaging apps in the world? Meredith Whittaker made her name as one of the tech industry’s strongest internal critics, helping lead the worker uprising at Google, founding an institute to rethink the ethics of AI, and promoting a platform for a real progressive politics in technology. Now, she’s the president of non-profit organization Signal, which builds a messaging app of the same name known for its serious dedication to privacy. This episode, we talk with Whittaker about the current moment in tech, if privacy still matters, and what she can do to help Signal prosper, despite its Big Tech competition.

Guests:

Meredith Whittaker, president, the Signal Foundation

