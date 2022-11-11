What the World Looks Like Through the (Adorable Little) Eyes of a Puppy

When Alexandra Horowitz brought home a pandemic puppy it was clear little Quiddity would be very closely watched. Horowitz is founder of Barnard’s Dog Cognition Lab and her previous books explored questions of how dogs experience the world. In her new book, “The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves” she follows her puppy from his very beginnings as “a mewling splodge of fur,” through his first year. We talk to Horowitz about what she learned and why puppies are cognitively interesting as well as being the cutest little balls of fluff, and how those two things might be related.