Inflation Impacts Hay

Hay has doubled in price from just two years ago. But that doesn’t mean hay producers are turning a profit. A look at how inflation is impacting agricultural regions of the U.S.see more
Forum

‘Bravo Company’ Explores the Aftermath of the War on Terror on Veterans

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Headshot of Ben Kesling and cover from his book "Bravo Company." (Photos courtesy of Ben Kesling)

Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Kesling’s new book, “Bravo Company,” tells the story of one Army regiment’s deployment to Afghanistan and their struggles on their return home. Bravo Company was a group of paratroopers who experienced a large number of deaths, lost limbs and other injuries while serving in 2009 and 2010. Kesling, who served in combat zones as a Marine in Iraq Afghanistan, explores veterans’ complicated experiences with deployments, combat, and healing. As we approach Veteran’s Day, we discuss the harsh realities and aftermath of the War On Terror and what it means to serve your country.

Guests:

Ben Kesling, Midwest correspondent, Wall Street Journal; author, "Bravo Company: An Afghanistan Deployment and its Aftermath"

