NPR Special Coverage
6:00 pm – 6:30 pm NPR Special Coverage

Midterm Results

KQED carries live coverage from NPR with reporting and analysis of midterm election results. The KQED Politics team hosts a special focus on Bay Area races at 8:20 p.m. see more
Forum

Mayors, Millionaire Taxes and Many Many Measures: Bay Area Election Results

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (adamkaz via Getty Images)

There’s about to be a new sheriff in Santa Clara county, for the first time in about a quarter century. Oakland and San Jose are getting new mayors, San Francisco is deciding whether the interim District Attorney should stay in the job.  Voters are deciding on housing, crime, abortion, kidneys and a whole lot more.  We’ll pore over those Bay Area and State election results with the help of KQED’s politics team.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Darwin BondGraham, newseditor, Oaklandside

