There’s about to be a new sheriff in Santa Clara county, for the first time in about a quarter century. Oakland and San Jose are getting new mayors, San Francisco is deciding whether the interim District Attorney should stay in the job. Voters are deciding on housing, crime, abortion, kidneys and a whole lot more. We’ll pore over those Bay Area and State election results with the help of KQED’s politics team.
Mayors, Millionaire Taxes and Many Many Measures: Bay Area Election Results
(adamkaz via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Darwin BondGraham, newseditor, Oaklandside
