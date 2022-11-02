KQED is a proud member of
Hospitality Giant

Delaware North is a hospitality giant, and whether it is concessions at a ballpark, or a 5-star meal, they want to make your stay as tasty as possible. A talk with the CEOs and head chef in Buffalo, New York. see more
Forum

What Elon Musk's Shakeup of Twitter Means For the Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Constanza Hevia via Getty Images)

Elon Musk took ownership of the San Francisco based social media network Twitter less than a week ago and he’s already overhauling the company. Musk immediately fired several executives and board members and news organizations have reported that mass layoffs could be imminent. He also tweeted he wants to charge a monthly fee for users to retain verified status. We dive into what this new era at Twitter means for the Bay Area, users and the social media landscape.

Guests:

Annalee Newitz, Science journalist and author of "Scatter, Adapt, and Remember: How Humans Will Survive a Mass Extinction" - Newitz is also the author of the novels "The Future of Another Timeline," and "Autonomous." Website: techsploitation.com

Damon Beres, senior editor focused on technology, The Atlantic

