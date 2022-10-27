Crime in Oakland is up. The problem of homelessness seems intractable. And the A’s may or may not be leaving for Las Vegas. These are only some of the issues facing Oakland’s next mayor. Ten candidates are vying for the spot, and ranked choice voting will play a role in who comes out ahead. We’ll talk to reporters about who is running, the candidates’ positions, and we’ll hear from you: What do you want the next mayor to focus on?
Ten Candidates Vying to Be Oakland’s Next Mayor as City Grapples with Violence, Homelessness
Election ballot drop-off station outside the Alameda County Superior Courthouse in Oakland, Calif. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)
Guests:
Darwin BondGraham, News editor, Oaklandside
Maria Fernanda Bernal, reporter, KQED
