KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Ten Candidates Vying to Be Oakland’s Next Mayor as City Grapples with Violence, Homelessness

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Election ballot drop-off station outside the Alameda County Superior Courthouse in Oakland, Calif. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Crime in Oakland is up. The problem of homelessness seems intractable. And the A’s may or may not be leaving for Las Vegas. These are only some of the issues facing Oakland’s next mayor. Ten candidates are vying for the spot, and ranked choice voting will play a role in who comes out ahead. We’ll talk to reporters about who is running, the candidates’ positions, and we’ll hear from you: What do you want the next mayor to focus on?

Guests:

Darwin BondGraham, News editor, Oaklandside

Maria Fernanda Bernal, reporter, KQED

Sponsored