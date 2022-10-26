KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Forum

It’s a Public Radio Music Day Dance Party

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Top left to bottom right: Cecilia Peña-Govea, a.k.a. La Doña by Beth LaBerge, Salami Rose Joe Louis by Nastia Voynovskaya, Fantastic Negrito by Alberto E. Rodriguez, Silvana Estrada by Jackie Ruso)

Wednesday, by actual Congressional decree, is Public Radio Music Day. We’re celebrating by listening to some of our favorite live music performances from Forum and from the KQED Live series, which hosts performances, discussions, food experiences and live storytelling in our beautiful KQED building.  We’ll listen back to Mexican musician Silvana Estrada – who was in town earlier this year for the San Jose Jazz Festival – and local musicians Fantastic Negrito, Salami Rose Joe Louis and La Doña.

Guests:

Fantastic Negrito, Grammy Award winning Oakland-based musician

Silvana Estrada, Mexican musician, singer and songwriter

Salami Rose Joe Louis, Bay Area based musician, composer, producer and planetary scientist

La Doña, San Francisco native musician, activist and educator

