Wednesday, by actual Congressional decree, is Public Radio Music Day. We’re celebrating by listening to some of our favorite live music performances from Forum and from the KQED Live series, which hosts performances, discussions, food experiences and live storytelling in our beautiful KQED building. We’ll listen back to Mexican musician Silvana Estrada – who was in town earlier this year for the San Jose Jazz Festival – and local musicians Fantastic Negrito, Salami Rose Joe Louis and La Doña.
It’s a Public Radio Music Day Dance Party
(Top left to bottom right: Cecilia Peña-Govea, a.k.a. La Doña by Beth LaBerge, Salami Rose Joe Louis by Nastia Voynovskaya, Fantastic Negrito by Alberto E. Rodriguez, Silvana Estrada by Jackie Ruso)
Guests:
Fantastic Negrito, Grammy Award winning Oakland-based musician
Silvana Estrada, Mexican musician, singer and songwriter
Salami Rose Joe Louis, Bay Area based musician, composer, producer and planetary scientist
La Doña, San Francisco native musician, activist and educator
