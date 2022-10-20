KQED is a proud member of
State Assembymembers Launch Renters’ Caucus to Advocate for Tenant Rights

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
For rent sign (Thomas Winz via Getty Images)

Nearly 44% of Californians rent their homes, but the vast majority of state legislators don’t. In the state assembly, only three out of 80 members are solely renters: Matt Haney, D-San Francisco; Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles; and Alex Lee, D-San Jose.  The lawmakers say the imbalance between assembly members who are renters and those who are homeowners leads to fewer laws that address tenant needs. We’ll talk to Haney, Lee and Bryan about a caucus they are launching in the state assembly to advocate for tenants’ rights amid California’s ongoing housing crisis.

Guests:

Matt Haney, member, California State Assembly - represents the eastern portion of San Francisco

Isaac Bryan, member, California State Assembly - he represents much of South Central Los Angeles

Alex Lee, member, California State Assembly - he represents Santa Clara, Milpitas, Fremont, Newark and a small portion of western San Jose. He is the youngest state Asian American, first openly bisexual, and first Gen Z legislator state legislator in California history.

