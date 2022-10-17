KQED is a proud member of
Pain for Wall Street, Main Street

Core inflation hit a 40-year high this week, which could mean pain for Wall Street and Main street alike. A look at that, plus the latest business news. see more
Forum

Are You Election Ready? Making Sense Of The Bay Area’s Races and Ballot Measures

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Ballots have landed in mailboxes across California. Now comes the hard part: figuring out what all the ballot measures mean. Senior editor Scott Shafer and the rest of KQED’s politics team has youcovered. We’ll talk about the most interesting items on Bay Area ballots, including mayoral and DA races, a slew of local housing measures and a state proposition that taxes the rich to tackle climate change. We’re here to answer your ballot questions.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk.

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED - Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Reporter/Producer covering politics, KQED News.

