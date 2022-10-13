KQED is a proud member of
Shaking up Hollywood

Fewer than two percent of Latina actresses have leading movie roles. But those who do often multitask as writers and directors. How these creatives are shaking up Hollywood, on All Things Considered. see more
Forum

Sheng Wang and Bay Area Comedians on Getting Their Start in the Bay Area Scene

Ariana Proehl
at 9:00 AM
 (Courtesy Image)

Cal Berkeley alum Sheng Wang never expected himself to pursue a career in comedy. But after twenty years as a comedian, practicing his material at San Francisco venues, his hour-long Netflix special “Sweet and Juicy” has propelled him into the spotlight. We’ll talk with Sheng about the road to his new found fame and we’ll check in with local comedians about the Bay Area comedy scene.

Guests:

Sheng Wang, comedian, writer and actor.

