Cal Berkeley alum Sheng Wang never expected himself to pursue a career in comedy. But after twenty years as a comedian, practicing his material at San Francisco venues, his hour-long Netflix special “Sweet and Juicy” has propelled him into the spotlight. We’ll talk with Sheng about the road to his new found fame and we’ll check in with local comedians about the Bay Area comedy scene.
Sheng Wang and Bay Area Comedians on Getting Their Start in the Bay Area Scene
(Courtesy Image)
Guests:
Sheng Wang, comedian, writer and actor.
