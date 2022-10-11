KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Ask a Nobel Scientist: 2022 Bay Area Winners in Chemistry and Physics Take Your Questions

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A concept of an quantum like design. With a glowing centre and stars floating on a black background.
A concept of an quantum like design. With a glowing centre and stars floating on a black background. (David Wall via Getty Images)

Two Bay Area scientists have won the 2022 Nobel Prize. Stanford’s Carolyn Bertozzi  is one of just eight women to ever win the prize in chemistry (out of 189 total winners). The Nobel committee described her as “an inspiration for women and queer people in STEM.” John Clauser, now 79 years old, received the prize in physics for research he conducted 50 years ago on quantum entanglement - research that he says was considered irrelevant at the time, but has since provided the foundation for quantum computation and quantum communication. Bertozzi and Clauser join Forum to talk about their work and take your science questions.

Guests:

Dr. John Clauser, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics

Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry; professor, Stanford University

Sponsored