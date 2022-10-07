KQED is a proud member of
Homelessness in California vs. Massachusetts

at 10:00 AM
at 10:00 AM
In San Francisco, more than half of people experiencing homelessness are unsheltered. In contrast, just three percent of Boston’s unhoused people are living on the streets. With another winter coming on, what steps might California take? What can we learn from Massachusetts?

Guests:

Darrell Steinberg, Mayor, Sacramento

Erin Baldassari, housing affordability reporter, KQED

Lyndia Downie, president and executive director, Pine Street Inn - a homeless services provider in Boston, MA

Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director, Coalition on Homelessness

