In San Francisco, more than half of people experiencing homelessness are unsheltered. In contrast, just three percent of Boston’s unhoused people are living on the streets. With another winter coming on, what steps might California take? What can we learn from Massachusetts?
Homelessness in California vs. Massachusetts
(Ed Freeman via Getty Images)
Guests:
Darrell Steinberg, Mayor, Sacramento
Erin Baldassari, housing affordability reporter, KQED
Lyndia Downie, president and executive director, Pine Street Inn - a homeless services provider in Boston, MA
Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director, Coalition on Homelessness
