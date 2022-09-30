KQED is a proud member of
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm Marketplace

Marine Exchange

Port congestion became a symbol of supply chain problems last year, with dozens of ships waiting weeks to unload. But a year since, has the situation changed? A trip to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. see more
Forum

Jonathan Escoffery’s ‘If I Survive You’ Takes Readers On A Journey Through Identity, Blackness and Miami

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Author Jonathan Escoffery poses for a portrait.  (Courtesy Image)

Jonathan Escoffery’s debut book, “If I Survive You,” presents a series of connected stories about an immigrant family from Jamaica trying to acclimate to life in America. The characters tackle racism, belonging, natural disasters and generational divides. A native of Miami now based in Oakland, Escoffery joins us to talk about storytelling and his decades-long journey to publishing a book.

Guests:

Jonathan Escoffery, author, his debut short story collection, "If I Survive You," was released in September of 2022.

