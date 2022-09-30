Jonathan Escoffery’s debut book, “If I Survive You,” presents a series of connected stories about an immigrant family from Jamaica trying to acclimate to life in America. The characters tackle racism, belonging, natural disasters and generational divides. A native of Miami now based in Oakland, Escoffery joins us to talk about storytelling and his decades-long journey to publishing a book.
Jonathan Escoffery’s ‘If I Survive You’ Takes Readers On A Journey Through Identity, Blackness and Miami
Author Jonathan Escoffery poses for a portrait. (Courtesy Image)
Guests:
Jonathan Escoffery, author, his debut short story collection, "If I Survive You," was released in September of 2022.
