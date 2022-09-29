KQED is a proud member of
Colony, Alabama, has long been a haven for Black people, even though it’s just miles from a former sundown town. How Black residents still celebrate Colony Day, on All Things Considered. see more
Forum

Looking for A Happy Ending? Pick Up A Romance Novel.

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Chev Wilkinson via Getty Images)

It seems that everyone wants a happy ending, and nothing delivers that better than a romance novel. The Harlequin romance bodice rippers of old have evolved. Today’s romance novels feature diverse protagonists – including men. They offer more real-to-life scenarios, and often mash into other genres like science fiction. In the last five years, booksellers have seen a 740% increase in the sales of LGBTQ romance novels, with 850,000 books sold last year.  We’ll talk about the rise of the romance novel and hear from you…what’s your favorite?

Guests:

Jasmine Guillory, novelist and writer, "Drunk on Love" — Her work has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Bon Appetit, and Time.

Mia Sosa, novelist, "The Wedding Crasher" and "The Worst Best Man"

Olivia Waite, novelist, "The Hellion's Waltz" and "The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows;" romance novel reviewer, the New York Times

